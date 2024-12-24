J-K: Five soldiers killed, as many injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Army vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

In a tragic incident, as many as five soldiers were killed and five others sustained injuries after an Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. As per the information, as many as 10 soldiers were aboard the vehicle at the time of the mishap and one is said to have escaped unhurt. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when an Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district. The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The soldiers were travelling in the vehicle towards their post when the driver lost control which led to the accident. Some of the injured soldiers are in critical condition and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Rescue operations are currently underway, with rescue teams working on-site to evacuate the injured soldiers.

Army jawan killed in mine blast

Earlier this month, an Army jawan was killed in a mine blast while patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The jawan was part of an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri along the LoC when he accidentally stepped on the mine, resulting in the blast, officials said. In the explosion, Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life, they added. The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and all ranks paid tributes to the braveheart who made the supreme sacrifice.

