Farooq Abdullah opens up on taking rival PDP's support for govt formation in J-K: 'If we all work for…'

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: With hours to go before the counting of votes begins in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday (October 7) said that he is open to taking support of Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP to form the government, if needed, in the Union Territory. He mentioned that he has no objection to joining hands with rival PDP while also hoping that its ally Congress would not have any as well.

Abdullah ruled himself out of the race for the chief minister's post stating that he would work on making a strong government to implement the poll promises for the people of the region. He also batted for the restoration of statehood, after it was stripped post-Article 370 abrogation.

What did Farooq Abdullah say?

"The statehood should be restored, full statehood, where the government has the power to do things. I will not be the CM. Let this one thing be clear. I have done my chief minister's job. My problem will be how we make a strong government and how we fulfil the agenda that we have put before the people," he said.

Asked if the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support from the PDP if need be, Abdullah said "why not?"

"How does it matter? If we all work for the same thing, for improvement in the conditions of the people of the state, removing unemployment, removing all the distresses that has occurred in the last 10 years. The first thing we should do is restore the freedom of the press. We should have the right to say what is true and what is not true. We can be rivals in elections but I have no objections and I am sure Congress will have no objections," he said.

The NC chief said he was not averse to taking support of the independents as well but he would not go begging for it.

"I will not go to beg before them. If they feel they can strengthen the state, most welcome. It should be their initiative. They should want to do good for the people," he added.

Abdullah on nominated members

The former chief minister also flayed the power given to the LG to nominate members.

"The LG should first of all stay away from this process as a government is being formed. It is for the government to nominate people and send it (nominations) to the LG. That is the normal procedure. What they want to do, I do not know. However, if they do it (give powers to LG), we will go to the Supreme Court. What is the point in making the government, if the Lord Sahib remains here? We have to fight against all this," Abdullah said.

The five reserved seats are for two women, two Kashmiri migrants and one for refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah hopeful of forming government

Asked about the Exit Poll predictions of a hung assembly, Abdullah said he is not thrilled by these exercises, but expressed hope that the NC-Congress alliance will form its government.

"The exit polls can be wrong, they can be right also. What will really show the truth is when the boxes are opened and votes are counted. We are hopeful that the alliance will form a stable government. That is what we are looking for," he added.

