J-K weather: Kashmir reels under bone-chilling cold, Dal Lake freezes as temp dips to minus 7 in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI A shikara is seen parked on the banks of the frozen Dal Lake amid the ongoing cold wave situation.

J-K weather update: The Kashmir valley continues to reel under severe cold conditions, with minimum temperatures dropping further and leading to the freezing of several water bodies and water supply lines in many areas. Srinagar recorded a chilling low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, a significant drop from the previous night’s minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

The department has forecasted a further decline in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees over the next two days, intensifying the already harsh weather. Except for Gulmarg, night temperatures decreased across all other weather stations in the region, exacerbating the cold wave sweeping through the valley. Currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest winter period of 40 days that started on December 21, the Kashmir valley is experiencing below-normal maximum as well as minimum temperatures for this time of the season, the officials said.

Dal Lake freezes as temperature dips

The fall in the mercury has led to the freezing of water supply lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake. The city was colder than Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, where the mercury settled at a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.

4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the department added.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, it said. There is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches towards the later afternoon on December 27 till the forenoon the next day, the Met Office said. While the weather would stay mainly dry on December 29, 30, and 31, light snowfall is possible in the isolated higher reaches on New Year's Eve, and light snowfall could take place at isolated to scattered places in Kashmir from January 1-4.

Weather during Chillai-Kalan

During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. It ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

(With inputs from PTI)

