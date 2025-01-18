Jammu and Kashmir Police releases pictures of four active terrorists in Kishtwar, announces reward

Follow us on Image Source : J&K POLICE Jammu and Kashmir Police released pictures of four active terrorists in KIshtwar

In a stringent action against terrorism in the Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released pictures of four active terrorists in the Kishtwar district. The police also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each to anyone providing credible information on them.

The police have provided details of the terrorists like names. The terrorists have been identified as Saifullah, Farman, Adil and another terrorist, believed to be Basha. Their posters were made public through a poster in both Urdu and English.

As per the poster, "General public is requested to share any information regarding the individuals shown in the photographs, identified as four terrorists. A reward of Rs 5 lakh for each terrorist will be given to anyone providing credible information about them."

Identity of informer to be kept confidential

The J&K Police said that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential. Last year, Kishtwar and other districts in the Jammu region were rocked by terror attacks as Pakistan-based terrorist handlers continued their efforts to revive militancy in peaceful areas of the region.

Gunfight in Kishtwar

On November 10, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army's special forces was killed and at least three other personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in a remote forest area in the Kishtwar. Days before that, two Village Defence Guards (VDG) were killed in Kishtwar on November 7. A terror group 'Kashmir Tigers' took the responsibility for gruesome killings.