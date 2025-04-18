Jammu and Kashmir: Police attach properties worth Rs 1 crore belonging to drug peddler in Poonch J&K Police attach Rs 1 crore worth of properties of a notorious drug peddler in Poonch under NDPS Act as part of ongoing crackdown on narcotics.

Srinagar:

In a significant crackdown on narcotics-related crime, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached immovable properties worth ₹1 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler in the Poonch district.

According to officials, the attached assets include a double-storeyed building and a residential house constructed on approximately seven marlas of land. The action was carried out under Section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following a detailed investigation.

Authorities confirmed that the properties were identified as illegally acquired through proceeds from drug trafficking activities. The accused, whose name has not been disclosed due to legal reasons, is currently in judicial custody.

The police emphasised that the operation highlights their unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the region. “This is a stern message to all those involved in drug peddling that illegal gains from such activities will not be tolerated and will be confiscated,” an official statement said.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort by law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to tighten the noose around drug traffickers and dismantle the financial networks supporting the drug trade.

Further investigations are underway, and more such actions are expected as authorities continue to identify and seize assets acquired through narcotics smuggling across the Union Territory.

(PTI inputs)