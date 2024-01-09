J-K: Night curfew imposed along International Border in Samba

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Night curfew has been imposed along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, aiming to enable the Border Security Force (BSF) to perform their duties more efficiently and deter illegal activities near the border, according to an official order. The order was issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma on Sunday, according to which the move is aimed to prevent cross-border infiltration and weapon smuggling through drones during the foggy weather conditions along the Indo-Pak border line.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the district-level standing committee where the authorities of the BSF suggested the imposition of a daily night curfew on one kilometre-long strip from the IB, which would enable them to perform their duties more efficiently.

What are the timings?

According to the order, the movement of civilians is restricted from 9 pm to 6 am in a one kilometre-long strip from the IB in Samba district.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been invoked to enforce the night curfew, it said.

"No person or group of persons shall move in the area up to one kilometre along the International Border in district Samba from 2100 hours to 0600 hour during the night," the order said.

The DM, in the order said, that in case of the movement being necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID cards to the BSF and police.

"Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte," the order said, adding that this order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn or rescinded earlier.

(With ANI inputs)