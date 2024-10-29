Jammu and Kashmir: 30 injured, including nursing students, as mini-bus falls into ditch in Udhampur

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

In a tragic incident, at least 30 passengers sustained injuries on Tuesday when a private mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. According to officials, the injured were mostly students of a nursing college. The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm when the mini-bus was headed for Udhampur from Salmari. The bus met with an accident near the village Farma.

Authorities launched a rescue operation immediately and rushed 30 passengers to the Government Medical College Hospital in Udhampur for treatment. Three of the wounded were declared "serious" and were in the process of being sent to Jammu for specialised treatment, officials added. Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

What did Udhampur Deputy Commissioner say?

"Some 30 to 35 persons were travelling in the minibus which, according to preliminary information, fell into a gorge after experiencing brake failure," she told reporters. She said an inquiry will be initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident.

