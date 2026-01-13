Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha sacks 5 govt employees over terror links, vows to dismantle network Investigations found that these individuals were actively linked to terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen and were covertly working to promote the agenda of terrorist groups.

Srinagar:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has stepped up efforts to dismantle networks of overground workers and terrorists operating within government institutions. In a recent decisive move, he ordered the dismissal of Mohd Ishfaq, a teacher, Tariq Ahmad Shah, a laboratory technician, Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the Forest Department, and Mohd Yousf, a driver in the Health Department.

Investigations found that these individuals were actively linked to terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Despite holding positions of public trust and drawing salaries from the public exchequer, they were covertly working to further the agenda of terrorist groups.

The action comes as part of the lieutenant governor's vow to neutralise terror network in Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, Manoj Sinha had said the security gains achieved in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 must be protected and every terrorist operating in the valley, forests or villages must be neutralised.

Addressing the first Union territory level security conference at IIT Jammu on December 18, Sinha stressed the need for coordinated action against terrorists, their enablers and ideologues to dismantle the entire ecosystem and eliminate safe havens. He said armed terrorists, their supporters, overground workers and those intimidating common citizens should be treated alike and made to pay a heavy price for their actions.

The conference, held on the lines of the national Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police conference, is the first such event in Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha noted that over the past 6 years, the security grid has been significantly strengthened, with joint efforts by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces leading to a sharp decline in terrorist violence, the number of active terrorists and recruitment.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about tackling evolving threats, enhancing intelligence capabilities and building a next level security grid to meet emerging challenges. He said security agencies must move from reactive to proactive strategies and use advanced tools, including artificial intelligence, to counter terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation and narco terrorism.

