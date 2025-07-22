J-K LG launches web portal to provide relief to kin of terror attack victims: All you need to know Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the initiative is meant to institutionalise support for these families and ensure no genuine case goes unnoticed.

Srinagar:

In a major step towards providing swift and transparent support to families affected by terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched a dedicated web portal aimed at expediting the process of financial relief, ex-gratia compensation and compassionate appointments. Developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the portal will serve as a centralised digital platform to capture and maintain district-wise data of terrorism-affected families.

LG Sinha said the initiative is meant to institutionalise support for these families and ensure no genuine case goes unnoticed. "The initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT," the LG said.

Preventing fraudulent and duplicate claims

An official spokesperson stated that the portal also includes a provision to record any encroachments on the properties of victims or their families. This measure is intended to prevent bogus or duplicate claims and to ensure timely redressal of all legitimate cases, he added. The Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring the progress and resolution of all claims filed through the portal, covering the entire Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

Dedicated helplines for claim support

To further facilitate the process, toll-free helpline numbers have been set up at the offices of the divisional commissioners -- 0191-2478995 in Jammu and 0194-2487777 in Kashmir. These helplines will help families register any overlooked or pending claims efficiently, as per the spokesperson.

These helplines are being attended through dedicated control rooms as citizen interfaces for receiving grievances or queries related to pending government support to terror-affected families regarding compensation, ex-gratia relief and compassionate appointments, he said. The helplines have been staffed with trained personnel and will be integrated with the centralised application to ensure that every claim is formally recorded and acted upon, he said.

Monitoring cells for grievance redressal

To ensure regular oversight, coordination, and follow-up on the grievances and pending claims, special monitoring cells have been constituted in the offices of the chief secretary and the director general of police. These special cells will periodically review the status of pending and resolved cases, analyse delays or bottlenecks in processing, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure timely and just resolution of claims, the spokesperson added.

On July 13, Sinha handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 terror victims in Baramulla. Speaking on the occasion, he had said that the government was committed to providing jobs and justice to terror victim families. He also said that the days of family members of terrorists getting jobs were over.

