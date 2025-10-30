Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha dismisses two teachers over terror links, says zero tolerance will continue Speaking about the dismissals, Manoj Sinha said the war against terrorism is not over yet. Those who support terrorism ideologically or financially are equally dangerous.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government teachers for alleged links to the Lashkar-e-Taiba network, exercising powers under Article 311 of the Constitution of India. The step forms part of the ongoing zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, under which the administration has taken action against individuals accused of aiding or supporting terror activity.

The first teacher, Ghulam Hussain from Reasi district, was appointed as a Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher in 2004 and was regularised in 2009. He had been posted at Government Primary School, Kalwa, Mahore, Reasi.

Investigations found that he had been functioning as an Over Ground Worker for Lashkar-e-Taiba. He maintained encrypted communication with militants Mohd Qasim and Ghulam Mustafa and was involved in the transfer of funds, recruitment efforts, and the radicalisation of local youth. Hussain was arrested in 2023, and officials noted that his actions were driven by ideological commitment rather than purely financial gain.

The second teacher, Majid Iqbal Dar from Rajouri district, joined government service as a lab assistant in 2009 on compassionate grounds and was promoted to teacher in 2019.

He was identified as a key Over Ground Worker linked to narco-terror financing networks of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Dar was arrested in January 2023 after an improvised explosive device was recovered near a J and K Bank in Rajouri. Investigations revealed that he, along with militants Mod Jabar and Zohaib Shahzad, had planted the device on instructions from a Pakistan-based handler. Officials noted that Dar continued to exhibit radical tendencies even while in detention.

Speaking about the dismissals, the Lieutenant Governor said, "The war against terrorism is not over yet. Those who support terrorism ideologically or financially are equally dangerous. Our zero-tolerance policy will continue until peace and prosperity are fully restored in Jammu and Kashmir," LG Sinha said.