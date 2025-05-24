Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha calls for unity, exposing of terror elements in hiding The Lieutenant Governor also made a strong appeal against divisive narratives. He condemned the use of terms such as “local” and “non-local".

Srinagar:

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called for collective efforts to root out terrorism and reinforce unity among citizens. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, has once again highlighted the threat posed by terror elements operating within the region.

Addressing the public and officials, LG Sinha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to help rid society of those who aid and abet terrorism. "Bring the terror elements hiding among the public to justice," he said, adding that infrastructure and development projects must be accelerated to address the aspirations of the people.

The Lieutenant Governor also made a strong appeal against divisive narratives. He condemned the use of terms such as “local” and “non-local,” stating that such language fosters unnecessary division among Indians.

“Statements like ‘guests are spoiling the culture of J\&K’ or ‘demographic invasion’ are truly problematic. The public should oppose such rhetoric,” Sinha said. Emphasising unity, he added, “We all are Indians. Stop dividing Indians into local and outsiders. You should work to unite people so that a united society can take Jammu and Kashmir to greater heights of growth.”

His remarks come as security forces continue investigations into the Pahalgam attack and step up efforts to track down those responsible. The administration has reiterated its commitment to both security and development, urging communities to support peace-building efforts.