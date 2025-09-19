Encounter breaks out between Army, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir encounter: The gunfight broke out between the terrorists and the Indian Army at 8 pm on Friday in Kishtwar, said officials.

Kishtwar:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Friday night in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials. In a post on 'X' (which was previously called Twitter), Indian Army's White Knight Corps said the encounter broke out at 8 pm after officials received inputs about the terrorists.

"In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 PM on 19 Sep 25," White Knight Corps posted on X. "Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress."

This comes days after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district. During that encounter, two terrorists, including one who was believed to be a Pakistani national, were neutralised by the security forces. The two terrorists were identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Shopian's Daramdora, said the Army, adding that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

Besides, two Indian Army personnel also lost their lives. According to the Indian Army, the two soldiers were identified as Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, who died during the encounter that was launched in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam after officials received specific inputs about the presence of the terrorists.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us," said Indian Army's Chinar Corps. "Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families."