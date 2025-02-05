Jammu and Kashmir: Joint search operation by Indian army, police in Baramulla leads to major arms recovery

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The discovery is expected to significantly disrupt militant activities in the region, with the recovered weapons believed to be intended for use by terrorists operating in the area.

A joint search operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in the Angan Pathri area of Rampur, Baramulla, led to the discovery of a major hideout on February 5, 2025. The operation, based on specific intelligence inputs, resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

According to sources, the operation was launched early in the morning and involved a coordinated effort between the Indian Army and J&K Police. During the course of the search, the security forces uncovered a well-concealed hideout in the area.

From the hideout, the forces recovered a total of three AK rifles, 11 AK magazines, nine UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, two hand grenades, and a variety of other warlike stores. The discovery is expected to significantly disrupt militant activities in the region, with the recovered weapons believed to be intended for use by militants operating in the area.

The search operation was conducted with high precision, and no casualties were reported during the raid. The area has been cordoned off, and further investigations are ongoing, according to the Jammu & Kashmir Police. Authorities have also stepped up their efforts to track down any individuals involved in the operation and those responsible for the weapons cache.

This operation marks another significant success for the Indian Army and J&K Police in their ongoing efforts to combat militancy and maintain peace and security in the region. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to eliminating all forms of militancy and ensuring the safety of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as the police continue to gather intelligence from the site.