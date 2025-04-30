Jammu and Kashmir govt transfers 96 JKAS officers, fills Pahalgam tourism post after Baisaran attack The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 96 JKAS officers, including the appointment of Nasrool Hilal Jeri as CEO of the Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam. The post was filled following the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran, which killed 26 people.

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 96 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), including the appointment of Nasrool Hilal Jeri as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tourism Development Authority in Pahalgam. The move comes days after a terrorist attack in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. The post of CEO at the tourism authority had been lying vacant and has now been filled by the administration.

"Nasrool Hilal Jeri, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, against an available vacancy," read the official order issued by Commissioner Secretary of the General Administration Department, M Raju.

Among the 96 officers transferred, two are of special secretary rank, ten are additional secretaries, and the remaining include deputy secretaries and junior scale JKAS officers.

(With PTI inputs)