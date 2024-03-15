Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses school teacher over anti-national activities

Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses school teacher over anti-national activities

The man has been dismissed under the Article 311 of the Constitution of India after he was found to have been involved in anti-national activities.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Srinagar Published on: March 15, 2024 22:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses school teacher over
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses school teacher over anti-national activities

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday dismissed a school teacher from service after finding his involvement in anti national activities. 

The man named Manzoor Ahmed Laway was a teacher in the education department. He had been dismissed under the Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

"The activities of the employee had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. They further found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror-related activities," said the Jammu and Kashmir government.

This is a breaking story.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement