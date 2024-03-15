Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses school teacher over anti-national activities

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday dismissed a school teacher from service after finding his involvement in anti national activities.

The man named Manzoor Ahmed Laway was a teacher in the education department. He had been dismissed under the Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

"The activities of the employee had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. They further found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror-related activities," said the Jammu and Kashmir government.

This is a breaking story.