Jammu and Kashmir govt bans picnics by schools, colleges on weekends, holidays, here's why

A Few days after two students were killed and 21 injured in a college bus accident in Kupwara, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on picnics by schools and colleges on weekends and holidays in the Union Territory.

In this regard, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo ordered installation of CCTV cameras and fire safety tools in college and school buses, besides other measures, to enhance student safety. Itoo, who also holds the health and medical education portfolio, was speaking at a meeting to review the existing traffic regulations for enhanced safety and security of students.

She expressed displeasure over rising accidents and urged the transport department and police to launch drives against overspeeding, drink-driving as well as licence violations, with a special focus on students.

Two students of Government Degree College, Sogam, were killed and 21 injured when their college bus, heading for a picnic spot, turned turtle in Kupwara district on April 12.

Itoo emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and enhanced coordination among schools, the police and the transport department for effective implementation of road safety regulations.

"It is our collective responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for students," she said. She asked officers to keep a check on stunt-biking and rash driving among youngsters and juveniles and make their parents fully responsible for such incidents.

The minister also called on the transport department and the police for strict implementation of the 'no helmet, no fuel' rule. Itoo assessed several aspects of traffic regulations such as validity of driving licences, fitness certificates and documents of college and school buses, and installation of CCTV cameras and fire safety tools in them.

She passed strict directions for installation of CCTV cameras in all buses, including private ones, transporting schoolchildren.

While reviewing other safety regulations, the minister emphasised on routine checking of all college and school buses in terms of fitness and other aspects.

She directed the additional chief secretary of education to conduct an in-depth departmental inquiry regarding the recent accident. She also asked the director of colleges to conduct fresh driving tests of all college bus drivers.

Itoo assessed the standard operating procedures and protocols for conduct of picnics by academic institutions and issued strict orders to enforce a complete ban on them on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

She directed the officers that higher secondary schools and high schools in a district should seek prior permission from the chief education officer concerned for making a proper list, according to applications received, and accordingly grant permissions.

Middle schools and below should seek permission from respective zonal education officers who will inform the chief education officer so that the schools can be allowed to organise picnics in a hassle-free manner, she said.

