J-K Foundation Day: LG Manoj Sinha slams NC-led govt for boycotting event, calls it 'dual character'

Follow us on Image Source : X/OFFICEOFLGJANDK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed Foundation Day celebrations on October 31.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed strong disapproval of the politicians who chose not to attend the Union Territory’s Foundation Day celebrations, stating it reflected their "dual character." Sinha’s criticism came during his address at the official event, where he highlighted the importance of Foundation Day as a unifying occasion that honours Jammu and Kashmir’s history and progress since its reorganisation as a Union Territory. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir celebrates its Foundation Day on October 31.

"I am seeing that those who took oath as MLA of a Union Territory and often refer to the Constitution of India (are not here)," Sinha said in his address at the UT's fifth Foundation Day. The ground reality is that it is a UT today. When it will be made a state, and we want it to be a state, we will celebrate statehood foundation day as well. This shows their dual character," he added.

NC, PDP, CPI boycott event

The National Conference did not attend the event, nor did People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who said the administration went ahead with the programme despite people "clearly voting" against it. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted the state a special status. Sinha said, "Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory. We will have to accept that reality. The PM has said in the parliament and also the Home Minister that delimitation first, elections second and then statehood at the appropriate time.

Abrogation of Article 370

On December 11, 2023, in a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court had unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and ordered that assembly elections be held there by September 2024. The court had also said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood should be restored "at the earliest".

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Devender Singh Rana, BJP's Nagrota MLA, dies at 59, condolences pour in | DETAILS