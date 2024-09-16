WATCH: Drone footage shows terrorist running for cover, gunned down by security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the drone footage

A drone footage of the security forces’ operation against terrorists during an encounter in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged showing a terrorist sneaking out of a building while attempting to escape and being shot down. The forces took him down as the terrorist came out of the building and rushed towards another shade under the bushes nearby.

The visuals showed the terrorist running from the building towards an escape route. The forces fired at him from a distance and gunned him down. He fell on the ground and was seen moving towards the bushes.

A total of three terrorists were eliminated in the Baramulla encounter that continued overnight on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.