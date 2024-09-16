Monday, September 16, 2024
     
  5. WATCH: Drone footage shows terrorist running for cover, gunned down by security forces in J-K's Baramulla

WATCH: Drone footage shows terrorist running for cover, gunned down by security forces in J-K's Baramulla

A total of three terrorists were killed by security forces in the encounter in Baramulla last week. The footage of one of them trying to escape was captured in the drone camera, further showing him being gunned down by the forces.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) Published on: September 16, 2024 10:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir encounter, Baramulla encounter, drone footage shows terrorist
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the drone footage

A drone footage of the security forces’ operation against terrorists during an encounter in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged showing a terrorist sneaking out of a building while attempting to escape and being shot down. The forces took him down as the terrorist came out of the building and rushed towards another shade under the bushes nearby.

The visuals showed the terrorist running from the building towards an escape route. The forces fired at him from a distance and gunned him down. He fell on the ground and was seen moving towards the bushes.

WATCH VIDEO

A total of three terrorists were eliminated in the Baramulla encounter that continued overnight on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

 

