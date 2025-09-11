Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected blast in Doda triggers panic; two detained Doda blast: Jammu and Kashmir Police has reached the spot and an investigation is underway. It has also detained two persons in connection with the blast.

Doda (J&K) :

A suspected blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area. According to officials, the blast took place at Dumri Mohalla near the Jamai Masjid.

Tensions high in Doda following AAP MLA's arrest

Tensions have been high in Doda district following the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mehraj Malik, who is the party's lone MLA in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Malik was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

His detention came after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Malik, who earlier had also won the Doda District Development Council elections, for allegedly using abusive language against a government official.

"The subject's provocative speeches and 'Facebook Lives' have been continuously misused by him to spread misinformation and provoke the public to cause public order issues," said Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh on Monday. "Every lawful action by administration aimed at creating law based society, whether conducted in district Doda or in Jammu, gives the subject an 'opportunity' to spread lies and provoke public especially youth to cause large scale breech of peace."

