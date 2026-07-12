'Real practitioner of back-door politics': Omar Abdullah, BJP trade barbs over poaching claims

Srinagar:

The war of words between Omar Abdullah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on Sunday after the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister once again alleged that the saffron party is trying to engineer a split in the National Conference (NC) in order to topple his government in the union territory (UT). This was the second straight day when Abdullah accused the BJP of attempting to split his party.

Speaking at a rally in Srinagar, the chief minister repeated that the BJP is trying poach the MLAs of his party by using 'money power'. He also repeated his demand that Jammu and Kashmir must be granted statehood, adding that the Centre had promised about it to the people of the UT.

"Look at Maharashtra. What have you done to that state? Look at the parties of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Look at the state of West Bengal. What have you done to Mamata Banerjee's party? The Aam Aadmi Party in our neighbouring state of Punjab... You yourself boastfully claim that you ran Operation Lotus," Abdullah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"We're accused of back-dooring, but the real back-doorers are the BJP, because they only see backdoors to take power. Where they are unable to join the government through the front door, they try to rule through the back door, and here they are greedy for the kingdom," he added.

However, the BJP was quick to react to Abdullah's allegations, with party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra rejecting the charge as "speculative and without any basis". The Lok Sabha MP from Odisha's Puri said the BJP does not believe in any action that deals a blow to democracy or runs counter to the democratic spirit.

"I find it astonishing when any leader speaks about his own party members in such a way, claiming that his people can be bought for sums like Rs 30 crore or Rs 12 crore," Patra said.

"It reminds me of the time when Sushma (Swaraj) asked in Parliament: Are your MPs up for sale? Are your MLAs up for sale?.. Do you not even have enough faith in your own leaders to trust that they won't sell themselves?" Patra said, adding, "I feel that if this is the case, there ought to be some introspection as to what kind of people are in the party who can be bought," he added.

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