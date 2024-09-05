Congress releases list of star campaigners for J-K Assembly polls: Kharge, Rahul, Sonia among top names

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Gandhi is one of the star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: The Congress on Thursday released the list of star campaigners for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal are among the top campaigners for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Other star campaigners of the Congress for the Jammu and kashmir assembly polls include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken and Ambika Soni.

According to the seat-sharing formula between the two parties, the National Conference (NC) will fight 51 of the 90 seats, and the Congress will contest on 32 seats. These two parties will also contest five seats against each other.

In the meantime, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has extended its support to the Congress and National Conference alliance in the Jammu and Kashmir polls.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As per the EC announcement, elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.