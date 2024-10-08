Jammu and Kashmir polls 2024: Omar Abdullah wins from Ganderbal seat, defeats PDP's Bashir Ahmad Mir

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday won the Ganderbal constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election, defeating People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir by over 10,000 votes. Ganderbal has been a stronghold for the National Conference, and this victory reinforces the party's influence in the region.

As per the Election Commission, he secured 32,727 votes, winning by a margin of 10,574 against his nearest rival Mir who polled 22,153 votes.

The NC leader had won the Ganderbal seat in 2008 as well and went on to become the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Former MLA from Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar was a distant third with 6,060 votes.

Omar Abdullah wins Budgam seat

Earlier, Abdullah scripted victory in the Assembly elections in Budgam, one of the two constituencies he contested in the Jammu and Kashmir elections this time. As per the updates from the Election Commission, Abdullah defeated Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), his nearest rival, by a margin of 18,359 votes.

Omar Abdullah was declared the winner from the Budgam constituency after the conclusion of 13 rounds of counting. With just one round of counting to go, Abdullah secured 32,344 votes which was 16,294 more than Mehdi's 16,050 votes.

Omar Abdullah to be Jammu and Kashmir's next CM

Abdullah will be Jammu and Kashmir's next Chief Minister, declared National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.

"After 10 years the people have given their mandate to us. We pray to Allah that we meet their expectations...It will not be 'police raj' here but 'logon ka raj' here. We will try to bring out the innocent perosns who are jailed. Media will be freedom. We have to develop trust between Hindus and Muslims. I am hopeful that INDIA alliance partners will fight with us to restore statehood here...I understand Omar Abdullah will become the CM."

"I am sad that they (Congress) have not won (in Haryana)...I think it happened due to their internal disputes...," adds Farooq Abdullah on Congress performance in Haryana.

