Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to address election rally in Poonch today

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are underway in three phases. Voting in the second phase will take place on September 25 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8.

September 23, 2024
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for party candidate on Monday (September 23) in Poonch's Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir for the second phase of the Assembly Elections. He will address a large rally at the Sports Stadium in Surankote. The voting in the constituency will take place on September 25 and today is the last day of campaigning. 

Rahul will campaign for party candidate Shahnawaz Choudhary.

His rally was originally scheduled for 9:30 am, however, it was rescheduled. This will be the first time Rahul Gandhi is coming to Surankote for election campaigning. A close contest is expected in Surankote, with Shahnawaz Choudhary running as the alliance candidate, while his main opponent is BJP candidate Mushtaq Bukhari. Besides, independent candidate Mohammad Akram Choudhary, who was previously with the National Conference and is now contesting as an independent after not receiving a ticket, is also in the fray.

