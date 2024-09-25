J-K Assembly elections 2024: PM Modi appeals people to cast votes for 'strengthening democracy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

J-K Assembly elections Phase 2: As the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to voters, encouraging them to actively participate in the democratic process. Taking to X, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of casting votes to bolster democracy in the region.

"Today is the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to all voters to cast their vote and play their important role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time," he posted on X in Hindi.

Amit Shah's appeal to voters

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to the people of the Union Territory to vote in large numbers for a developed and terror-free region. "I appeal to all the voters going to cast their votes in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir election to vote in maximum numbers for the creation of a terror-free and developed Jammu and Kashmir," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The Home Minister said people should vote for a government that works with commitment to the golden future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the rights of the deprived and women and the development of the region. "Vote today to strengthen democracy and to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption," Shah added.