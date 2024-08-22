J-K Assembly elections 2024: Over 23 lakh voters eligible to cast vote in first phase of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

J-K Assembly elections 2024: In the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections on September 18, over 23 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes, which includes 1.23 lakh first-time voters, said the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole. The polling will take place in 24 assembly constituencies across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase.

Notably, the polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

23,27,543 lakh voters to vote in Phase 1

"As per the latest data of electoral rolls available, there are a total of 23,27,543 lakh voters, who are eligible to vote during the Phase 1. Out of them, there are 11,76,441 male voters and 11,51,042 female voters, along with 60 third gender electors," the CEO said in a statement.

Highlighting the youth's contribution to strengthening democracy, CEO Pole noted that 5.66 lakh voters aged 18-29 are eligible for the first phase of polling, including 1,23,922 first-time voters (65,542 male and 58,380 female). Additionally, 28,310 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 voters above the age of 85 are also set to participate.

The first phase will cover 24 assembly constituencies in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The notification for this phase was issued on August 20, and the last date for filing nominations is August 27.

List of 24 seats going to polls in the first phase on September 18:

In the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections on September 18, the following 24 seats will be contested:

Kashmir Division:

1. Pampore

2. Tral

3. Pulwama

4. Rajpora

5. Zainapora

6. Shopian

7. DH Pora

8. Kulgam

9. Devsar

10. Dooru

11. Kokernag (ST)

12. Anantnag West

13. Anantnag

14. Srigufwara-Bijbehara

15. Shangus-Anantnag East

16. Pahalgam

Jammu Division:

17. Inderwal

18. Kishtwar

19. Padder-Nagseni

20. Bhadarwah

21. Doda

22. Doda West

23. Ramban

24. Banihal

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: J-K Assembly elections 2024: Engineer Rashid-led AIP releases first list of nine candidates

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Take a look at on-and-off relationship between Congress and NC