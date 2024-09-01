Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti's PDP releases new list of candidates | Check

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will start this month and will be held in three phases. The results will be out on October 8.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Srinagar
Updated on: September 01, 2024 18:22 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Image Source : PTI PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday (September 1) released the latest list of six candidates for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir slated to start later this month. With the declaration of the new list, the party has so far declared the candidates on 34 candidates. Earlier, the PDP had announced candidates on 17, 4, and 8 seats in the first, second and third list respectively.

Who are the candidates in the fourth list of PDP?

  • Beerwah: Haji Gh Ahmed Khan
  • Khanyar: Tafazul Mushtaq
  • Trehgam: Mohammad Afzal Wani
  • Sonawari: Tahir Qadri
  • Rafiabad: Altaf Ahmed Malik
  • Handwara: Mir Azad Parwaz

India Tv - PDP, PDP new list

Image Source : INDIA TVPDP's new list

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

