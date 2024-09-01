Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti's PDP releases new list of candidates | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday (September 1) released the latest list of six candidates for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir slated to start later this month. With the declaration of the new list, the party has so far declared the candidates on 34 candidates. Earlier, the PDP had announced candidates on 17, 4, and 8 seats in the first, second and third list respectively.

Who are the candidates in the fourth list of PDP?

Beerwah: Haji Gh Ahmed Khan

Khanyar: Tafazul Mushtaq

Trehgam: Mohammad Afzal Wani

Sonawari: Tahir Qadri

Rafiabad: Altaf Ahmed Malik

Handwara: Mir Azad Parwaz

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.