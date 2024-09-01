ADGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @ADGP_IGP ADGP Jammu conducted a comprehensive review of security, law and order preparedness for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2024

Mere days ahead of the Assembly Elections in the valley, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, on Saturday (August 31) conducted a comprehensive review of the security and law and order arrangements in the Jammu district. The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the District Police Lines in Jammu and attended by several high-ranking officials, stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the electoral process.

According to the official statement released after the meeting, the ADGP Jammu Zone urged authorities to remain vigilant and proactive during the election process. He emphasized that the elections should be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Significantly, the ADGP, during the meeting, also discussed other major points including the need for robust coordination between different security agencies to address any potential challenges, the importance of intelligence gathering, and the timely sharing of information to counter any security threats.

Further, deployment plans were reviewed, and the ADGP Jammu Zone directed that additional forces should be mobilized, especially in sensitive and vulnerable areas that could pose a threat.

Moreover, the readiness of the police force in terms of manpower, logistics, and resources was also reviewed during the meeting. The ADGP instructed officials to maintain high visibility in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that security checks and patrols are intensified. He also highlighted the importance of community engagement and building trust between the police and the public. Additionally, the ADGP also sought inputs from the officers to ensure safe and secure assembly elections in the state.

It is pertinent to note that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with the results being announced on October 4.

(With inputs from agencies)



