Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 279 candidates file nomination papers for Phase 1 | DETAILS

A total of 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024, spanning 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts. Tuesday marked the final day for submitting nominations for this phase, with polling scheduled for September 18. The second and third phases of elections will be held on September 25 and October 1 respectively. The results of the polls will be out on October 4.
The Chief Electoral Officer's office provided detailed information on the nominations:
- Anantnag District: 72 candidates filed nominations.
- Pulwama District: 55 candidates filed nominations.
- Doda District: 41 candidates filed nominations.
- Kishtwar District: 32 candidates filed nominations.
- Shopian District: 28 candidates filed nominations.
- Kulgam District: 28 candidates filed nominations.
- Ramban District: 23 candidates filed nominations.
Nominations by Constituency:
Kishtwar District:
- 48-Inderwal AC: 13 candidates
- 49-Kishtwar AC: 11 candidates
- 50-Padder-Nagseni AC: 8 candidates
Doda District:
- 51-Bhadarwah AC: 16 candidates
- 52-Doda AC: 16 candidates
- 53-Doda West AC: 9 candidates
Ramban District:
- 54-Ramban AC: 13 candidates
- 55-Banihal AC: 10 candidates
Pulwama District:
- 32-Pampore AC: 16 candidates
- 33-Tral AC: 13 candidates
- 34-Pulwama AC: 14 candidates
- 35-Rajpora AC: 12 candidates
Shopian District:
- 36-Zainapora AC: 15 candidates
- 37-Shopian AC: 13 candidates
Kulgam District:
- 38-DH Pora AC: 6 candidates
- 39-Kulgam AC: 11 candidates
- 40-Devsar AC: 11 candidates
Anantnag District:
- 41-Dooru AC: 12 candidates
- 42-Kokernag (ST) AC: 11 candidates
- 43-Anantnag West AC: 14 candidates
- 44-Anantnag AC: 13 candidates
- 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC: 3 candidates
- 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC: 13 candidates
- 47-Pahalgam AC: 6 candidates
Voter information:
More than 23.27 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the Phase 1 elections, including 11.76 lakh male voters, 11.51 lakh female voters, and 60 Third Gender electors. This phase also includes 5.66 lakh youth voters.
Important dates:
- Scrutiny of nomination papers: August 28, 2024
- Withdrawal of nominations: By August 30, 2024 (up to 3:00 PM)
- Election date: September 18, 2024