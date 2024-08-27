Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 279 candidates file nomination papers for Phase 1 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A total of 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024, spanning 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts. Tuesday marked the final day for submitting nominations for this phase, with polling scheduled for September 18. The second and third phases of elections will be held on September 25 and October 1 respectively. The results of the polls will be out on October 4.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office provided detailed information on the nominations:

Anantnag District: 72 candidates filed nominations.

Pulwama District: 55 candidates filed nominations.

Doda District: 41 candidates filed nominations.

Kishtwar District: 32 candidates filed nominations.

Shopian District: 28 candidates filed nominations.

Kulgam District: 28 candidates filed nominations.

Ramban District: 23 candidates filed nominations.

Nominations by Constituency:

Kishtwar District:

48-Inderwal AC: 13 candidates

49-Kishtwar AC: 11 candidates

50-Padder-Nagseni AC: 8 candidates

Doda District:

51-Bhadarwah AC: 16 candidates

52-Doda AC: 16 candidates

53-Doda West AC: 9 candidates

Ramban District:

54-Ramban AC: 13 candidates

55-Banihal AC: 10 candidates

Pulwama District:

32-Pampore AC: 16 candidates

33-Tral AC: 13 candidates

34-Pulwama AC: 14 candidates

35-Rajpora AC: 12 candidates

Shopian District:

36-Zainapora AC: 15 candidates

37-Shopian AC: 13 candidates

Kulgam District:

38-DH Pora AC: 6 candidates

39-Kulgam AC: 11 candidates

40-Devsar AC: 11 candidates

Anantnag District:

41-Dooru AC: 12 candidates

42-Kokernag (ST) AC: 11 candidates

43-Anantnag West AC: 14 candidates

44-Anantnag AC: 13 candidates

45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC: 3 candidates

46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC: 13 candidates

47-Pahalgam AC: 6 candidates

Voter information:

More than 23.27 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the Phase 1 elections, including 11.76 lakh male voters, 11.51 lakh female voters, and 60 Third Gender electors. This phase also includes 5.66 lakh youth voters.

Important dates: