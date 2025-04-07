Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah visits Kathua border, lauds BSF troops and reviews security measures Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Kathua border, praised BSF troops, paid tribute to martyr Vinay Prasad, and reviewed security and development efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Kathua border post on Monday, where he commended the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation's borders under challenging circumstances. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised the importance of modernising border security with advanced technologies, including the implementation of electronic surveillance systems.

Speaking to the BSF soldiers at the ‘Vinay’ border outpost in Kathua, Shah highlighted the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Government in bolstering border security and ensuring the safety of the region. The Home Minister praised the BSF for their tireless work, especially in the face of difficult conditions, and assured them that the government would continue to support their efforts.

Tribute to Martyr Vinay Prasad

A significant moment during Shah's visit was his tribute to Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad, after whom the Kathua border post is named. Prasad was tragically killed in action on January 15, 2019, when Pakistani Rangers opened fire on the BSF party. The officer, who was supervising an embankment project at the time, retaliated but sustained fatal injuries. Shah laid a wreath in honour of the fallen officer, paying his respects to Prasad's bravery and ultimate sacrifice.

Meeting families of Martyrs and job appointments

Shah also met the families of police personnel who lost their lives while fighting militants in the region. As part of his visit, he handed over appointment letters to family members of these martyrs, offering them government jobs on compassionate grounds. This gesture is part of the government's ongoing efforts to support the families of security personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Reviewing security and development initiatives

Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday evening and began his visit by reviewing the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the airport and was later taken to Raj Bhavan. The visit is intended to assess the progress of development work in the region and ensure the implementation of key security measures.

Shah is expected to meet senior BJP leaders and legislators at the J&K BJP headquarters later in the evening as part of the party’s Foundation Day celebrations. During his visit, he will also review various initiatives aimed at strengthening the security and governance structures in the Union Territory.

The Home Minister also inspected surveillance equipment displayed at the Vinay border post, underscoring the importance of technological advancements in ensuring the safety of the region's borders.

This visit marks another step in the Union Government's continued focus on Jammu and Kashmir's development and security, reaffirming its commitment to the prosperity and safety of the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.