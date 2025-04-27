J-K: Two terror associates detained under Public Safety Act in Budgam The two terror associates have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Kumar, son of Ab Hameed Kumar, residing in Pakerpora and Shabir Ahmad Ganai, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganai, residing in Karpora Pakerpora.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam Police on Sunday detained two “hardcore” terror associates under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The development comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mainly tourists. Security forces have since then intensified their operations in the valley.

The two terror associates have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Kumar, son of Ab Hameed Kumar, residing in Pakerpora and Shabir Ahmad Ganai, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganai, residing in Karpora Pakerpora. The police described the two as "hardcore" Over Ground Workers (OGWs) affiliated with terrorist ranks.

The action followed sustained intelligence efforts that revealed the duo’s active involvement in supporting terrorist outfits operating in the region. Acting on intelligence, the police moved swiftly to prevent any further threats to public safety and order by invoking the PSA.

According to officials, both individuals were instrumental in aiding terrorist operations, providing shelter, logistics, and movement assistance to militants. They were also reportedly involved in radicalising and motivating local youth to join banned terrorist organisations. Authorities stated that their detention is a crucial step towards dismantling the support networks that enable terrorism in Budgam.

Reaffirming their commitment to maintaining peace and security, Budgam Police emphasised that firm action will continue against anyone involved in activities that threaten the region’s stability. The police also urged the public to actively support security efforts by reporting any suspicious or anti-national activities, including drug-related offences, in their localities.

NIA takes over Pahalgam probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, officials said on Sunday. Senior officers from the agency, including an Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General, and Superintendent of Police, are leading the probe.

The teams are closely questioning eyewitnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events behind one of the country's deadliest attacks. Additionally, the NIA is thoroughly examining the entry and exit points of the area to uncover clues about the terrorists' modus operandi.