J-K: Soldier dies by suicide after shooting self with service rifle at Army Camp in Ramban

In a tragic incident, a soldier allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his own service rifle at an Army camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The Army jawan identified as Sepoy Vijay Kumar, posted with 26 Rashtriya Rifles, was on sentry duty when he shot himself at Dharmund military hospital at 3.40 am, the officials said.

His body has been shifted to the Ramban district hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted. According to the officials, Kumar was a native of Rajasthan and had rejoined his duty on March 28 after availing almost two months of leave.

The reason behind his taking such an extreme step has not been ascertained yet.

