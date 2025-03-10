J-K logs 3.7 lakh unemployed youth on portal, Govt eyes 4.25 lakh jobs under Mission Yuva Over 3.7 lakh unemployed youth have registered on the J&K job portal, with the government introducing multiple schemes under Mission Youth to improve employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that over 3.70 lakh unemployed youth had registered on the Union Territory’s employment portal as of January 2025. Among them, over 1.13 lakh are graduates and postgraduates. Responding to a written question by BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who also holds the Labour and Employment portfolio, outlined the government's efforts to enhance employment opportunities across skilled and unskilled sectors.

“A total of 3,70,811 unemployed youth have been registered on the employment portal,” Choudhary said. He added that a baseline survey indicated a significant portion of the 4.73 lakh individuals aged between 18 and 60 surveyed were willing to work but currently unemployed.

As per the data shared:

66,628 graduates and

and 47,114 postgraduates have registered, along with

have registered, along with 15,396 other degree holders , and

, and 9,884 diploma holders.

Employment schemes under Mission Youth

Choudhary said the government has launched several schemes under Mission Youth to improve employment prospects. The voluntary registration on the employment portal enables job-seekers to access self-employment schemes and job opportunities offered by various departments.

Key schemes and initiatives

Mumkin Scheme (since 2020-21): Focuses on livelihood opportunities in the transport sector.

(since 2020-21): Focuses on livelihood opportunities in the transport sector. Tejaswini Scheme (2022-23): Aims to empower young women through targeted initiatives.

(2022-23): Aims to empower young women through targeted initiatives. Parvaaz Scheme (2022-23): Supports youth in preparing for competitive and recruitment exams.

Other initiatives include:

Spurring Entrepreneurship

Tourist Village Development Programme

Startup support for dental professionals and youth in distress

Job fairs and skill development

The government has conducted 246 job fairs in the last three years, facilitating on-the-spot placements for 4,893 candidates. Around 2,760 companies participated, recommending 6,640 individuals for skill training. Choudhary said permanent facilitation centres have been set up at the district level to offer counselling, seminars, and market-aligned skill upgradation sessions.

Mission Yuva: Focus on entrepreneurship and job creation

Under the Administrative Council’s approval, a major initiative titled Mission Yuva aims to promote entrepreneurial spirit and self-reliance among youth. The mission’s key goals include:

Creation of 1.37 lakh new enterprises

Generation of over 4.25 lakh employment opportunities within five years

Choudhary said the mission follows a four-pronged approach: