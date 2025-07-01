J-K LG Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting, orders reopening of buried terror cases The LG further directed officials to take immediate steps to free properties and land of victim families that had been taken over by terrorists or their sympathisers.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar to address the concerns of families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor directed Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to reopen cases that were "deliberately buried" and ensure that FIRs are filed. He also instructed officials to ensure that jobs are provided to the Next of Kin (NoKs) of the victims on a priority basis.

"A toll-free number will be notified for the assistance of terror victim families," Sinha said.

Officials to take steps to free properties of victim families

The LG further directed officials to take immediate steps to free properties and land of victim families that had been taken over by terrorists or their sympathisers.

"Identify those elements from the terror ecosystem who were involved in the killing of common Kashmiris and are currently working in Government Departments," the Lieutenant Governor instructed the officers.

Special cell to address concerns of victim families

The Lieutenant Governor also announced the establishment of a Special Cell in the LG Secretariat to address the concerns of terror victim families. A similar cell will be set up in the Chief Secretary's office.

"Financial assistance under MUDRA and handholding must be extended to the terror victim family members who want to start their self-employment venture," he added.

"Every possible assistance would be provided to terror victim families, and culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice," LG Sinha said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, SJM Gillani; Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti; and Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya.

ADGP CID Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB Dr Mandeep K Bhandari; IGP Kashmir VK Birdi; IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; MD & CEO J&K Bank Amitava Chatterjee; along with DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials of Police and Civil Administration were also present.