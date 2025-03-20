J-K: Grenade attack on police patrol in Rajouri, massive search operation launched A massive search operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to locate those responsible for the attack.

In a shocking incident, a grenade attack targeted a police patrol party in the Maniyal Gali area of Thanamandi Tehsil in Rajouri district. According to sources, the grenade was thrown at the police team, but it landed a short distance away, preventing any casualties. The police personnel narrowly escaped harm due to the grenade’s distance from them.

Following the blast, a large-scale joint search operation was immediately launched. The operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to locate those responsible for the attack.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the attack or the ongoing operation. Authorities are yet to release further details, and investigations are underway.

J-K police chief reviews security at meeting with top officials

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat Thursday reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the force in the Union territory. Prabhat, the Director General of Police (DGP) J-K, chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The meeting, attended by senior officers, including IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, range deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and district SSPs, focused on assessing the current security situation, including the counter-terrorism measures, crime control, and the effectiveness of ongoing security operations.

The DGP emphasised the importance of enhanced coordination between districts to improve intelligence sharing and operational effectiveness, the spokesman said. Prabhat instructed officers to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in sensitive areas, and expedite investigations, ensuring strong legal follow-ups in UAPA cases.

The rising challenge of narco-terrorism was also discussed, with a directive to intensify efforts against drug smuggling networks linked to terror funding.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)