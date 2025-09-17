J-K: Former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat dies at 90; CM Omar Abdullah expresses anguish PDP chief and former J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also expressed sadness over Bhat’s demise. Hailing him as an esteemed scholar, Mufti said Bhat had always advocated a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) :

Former Hurriyat Conference chief Abdul Gani Bhat on Wednesday died at his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, PTI reported citing his family. He was 90.

Bhat had been ailing for the past few years and remained mostly confined to his Sopore residence in Baramulla district. He breathed his last on Wednesday evening, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.

"I just received a call from Bhat Sahib's son confirming the sad news about the demise of the veteran leader," Mirwaiz told PTI.

Born in 1935, Bhat completed his graduation in Persian studies from Sri Pratap College, Srinagar. He later pursued postgraduate studies in Persian and earned a law degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

According to family sources, cited by the news agency, he will likely be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Sopore.

Omar Abdullah conveys condolences

J-K CM Omar Abdullah remembered Bhat as a civil person despite his party's ideological differences with him. He also hailed Bhat's advocacy for dialogue when many believed violence.

"I’m saddened to hear about the demise of senior Kashmiri political leader & academician Professor Abdul Gani Bhat Sb. Our political ideologies were poles apart but I will always remember him as a very civil person. He had the courage to espouse the cause of dialogue when many believed violence was the only way forward and this resulted in him meeting the then PM Vajpayee ji & Deputy PM Advani ji.May Professor Bhat sb find place in Jannat. My condolences to his family & loved ones," he posted on X.

Hurriyat chief expresses grief

Hurriyat Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed anguish over Bhat’s death, calling it a personal loss.

“Just heard the very sad news that I lost the affectionate elder, a dear friend and colleague, Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat Sahib, who passed away sometime ago. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. A huge personal loss! May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Kashmir has been bereft of a sincere and visionary leader,” he posted on X.

Mehbooba Mufti hails Bhat as esteemed scholar

PDP chief and former J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also expressed sadness over Bhat’s demise. Hailing him as an esteemed scholar, Mufti said Bhat had always advocated a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat sb. He was a voice of moderation amidst the tumultuous history of Kashmir an esteemed scholar, teacher, and intellectual with a pragmatic approach to politics. A strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, his influence was profound,” Mufti said on X.

“On a personal note, he always showed me great affection, and I turned to him for solace during difficult times. Despite differing political views, he remained a close and respected friend of Mufti Saheb, and together, peace and reconciliation were the core of their political campaigns,” she added.