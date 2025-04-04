J-K: CM Omar Abdullah writes to Centre over LG Sinha’s transfer order to 48 JKAS officers The dispute between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the LG started when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued orders to transfer 48 JKAS officers.

A rift has surfaced between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers. In view of this CM Abdullah has written a letter to the Centre and also called a meeting with the National Conference (NC) and Congress legislators in Srinagar on Friday.

The first dispute between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and LG started when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued orders to transfer 48 JKAS officers and in protest against this Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah... In the letter, Omar called the move "illegal" and it was not approved by the "competent authority"

This isn’t the first instance of bureaucratic disputes under Abdullah’s leadership. In November 2024, he had attempted to halt the transfer of 20 officers, but the orders were still implemented. The latest controversy has reignited concerns over the power balance between the elected government and the LG’s office.

Congress leader GA Mir also criticized the LG’s decision, stating that it was inappropriate to execute such transfers without adhering to procedural norms. "The LG should have waited for the rules of business to be approved before making such a move," Mir said.

The development highlights the ongoing friction between the Centre-appointed administration and the J&K government, raising questions about governance and authority in the newly elected union territory. As tensions escalate, political observers are closely watching how the Centre responds to Omar Abdullah’s objections.