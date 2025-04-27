J-K: Authorities enforce prohibition on sale, stitching and storage of army uniforms in Kishtwar The district magistrate outlined a set of regulations for authorised private firms and shops that procure, store, and sell combat clothes.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 and left several injured, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district have issued a prohibitory order on the sale, stitching, and storage of army uniforms and combat pattern dresses to curb their potential misuse by anti-national elements.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, issued the order, emphasising the imminent danger posed by subversive elements to public safety, peace, and security. The directive calls for immediate preventive measures to address this threat.

Regulations for Private Firms and Shops

The district magistrate outlined a set of regulations for authorised private firms and shops that procure, store, and sell combat clothes. These entities are now required to inform the nearest police station in writing about their authorisation to carry out such business within 15 days of the order’s publication.

Reporting and Monitoring

According to the order, these firms and shops must submit fortnightly reports detailing the sales of combat or khadi dresses and the identities of the Army, paramilitary, or police personnel to whom these items are sold. The list must be submitted to the Station House Officer of the concerned area.

Proper Record-Keeping and Inspection

The order stipulates that each dealer maintains a proper register of all sales, which should be available for inspection by competent authorities. The dealers must also verify the identity of the purchasers, ensuring that combat uniforms are sold only to bona fide members of the armed forces.

Tehsildar, executive magistrates, or police officers of Assistant Sub-inspector rank or higher will have the authority to inspect the registers maintained by the dealers. Any individual violating the order will face punishment as prescribed by law.

