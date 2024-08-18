J-K assembly elections: National Conference to announce candidates after notification for first phase

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE National Conference leader Omar Abdullah

The J&K National Conference will announce the name of its candidates for the three-phased assembly elections in UT after the notification for the first phase, party vice president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday. Abdullah said, "It has not been even two days since the announcement (of polls). Give us some time, we are making preparations. The notification for the first phase will be issued on August 20. We will announce our candidates after that and hope for our success."

Notably, the notification for the first phase is scheduled to be released on August 20 and Polling is scheduled to take place on September 18. On the question over BJP's charge that the NC was overconfident after Abdullah said in an interview that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first order of business after elections, will pass the NC leader said it does not behove the BJP to talk about overconfidence.

On BJP's overconfidence remark over his statement to pass a resolution against the Centre's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status after winning the election, Abdullah said, "The BJP has set a new example of overconfidence. Who gave the slogan of 400-par in the Lok Sabha polls? Not me. It was the BJP's slogan. Then they talked about 370 (seats), but where did they stop? At 240. It is better for the BJP not to talk about overconfidence."

He further said, "I have only said that we are hopeful that if the people support us and we get an opportunity to govern. We are not counting the number of seats which BJP always has, I remember in 2014 assembly elections, they said 45 seats. It does not behove the BJP to talk about this. Let them talk about themselves, and let us talk about ourselves."

