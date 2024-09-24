J-K Assembly elections 2024: Security tightened across UT ahead of second phase of polling on 26 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security forces personnel were seen conducting a route march ahead of the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

J-K Assembly elections 2024: The security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections scheduled for Wednesday (September 25). With heightened concerns over potential disruptions, authorities have deployed additional security personnel in various sensitive areas to ensure a peaceful voting process. Over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 Assembly seats in the second phase of the election

As part of the safety measures, security forces are conducting thorough checks on vehicles entering and exiting the region. Several checkpoints have been established to monitor movements and prevent any unlawful activities. The police and paramilitary forces are working together to secure polling stations and maintain law and order in the region. Local authorities have urged residents to cooperate with security protocols ahead of elections. With Rajouri being one of the key districts in this election, security measures are expected to remain stringent through the completion of the polling process.

Elections in the second phase of Assembly polls will be conducted on 26 assembly seats in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's the list of 26 seats

Ganderbal Hazratbal Khanyar Habbakadal Lal Chowk Channapora Zadibal Eidgah Central Shalteng Budgam Beerwah Khansahib Chrar-i-Sharief Reasi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera Chadoora Poonch Haveli Rajouri (ST) Budhal (ST) Thannamandi (ST) Surankote (ST) Mendhar (ST) Kangan (ST) Gulabgarh (ST)

Prominent candidates in fray

Notably, the second phase of elections will decide the fate of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and NC leader Omar Abdullah, from both Budgam and Ganderbal seatS. Other prominent candidates in the fray include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday held an election rally in Ganderbal district amid ongoing assembly elections in the territory.

J-K Assembly elections

It should be mentioned here that voting for the second and third phases in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 25 and October 1 respectively. The first phase of polling was held on September 18. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on October 5.

