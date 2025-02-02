J-K: AIIMS Delhi team visits Rajouri to investigate 'mysterious deaths', records clinical history

Follow us on Image Source : X 'Mysterious deaths' in Rajouri alarmed authorities

As the reason behind 17 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district remains unidentified, now AIIMS Delhi has sent a team in the district to record the clinical history and meet the people undergoing the treatment. A five-member team, including specialists in toxicology, has spoken to 11 patients who are undergoing treatment for a mysterious illness. The team would visit Badhaal village on Sunday where three families suffered casualties due to the illness, and collect samples from their sealed homes and surrounding areas.

The AIIMS team headed by its director Dr M Srinivas comprises Dr A Shariff, professor in clinical toxicology, Dr Shailendra Kumar, additional professor, anesthesia and critical care, Dr Jamahed Nayer, additional professor, emergency medicine, Dr Jagdish Prasad Meena, additional professor, pediatrics, and Dr Javed Qadri, assistant professor, clinical toxicology.

AIIMS Delhi team investigating the situation

A PTI report cites sources and stated AIIMS Delhi team arrived in Rajouri on Friday night. They interacted with the patients and their relatives at the Government Medical College (GMC), and made several queries about the entire situation. "The samples would tested to know the cause of toxicity. The experts will also interact with the other villagers," a source was cited by PTI.

They also examined some of the patients who are under observation. The doctors at GMC Rajouri are treating the 11 patients using Atropine, an anti-poison drug, the sources said.

Besides the AIIMS Delhi team, a team of experts from PGI Chandigarh is also investigating the cause of toxicity.

No new casuality in past 9 days

Meanwhile, no new case has been reported in the past nine days from Badhaal village, which was shaken by the unexplained deaths of 17 people belonging to three families between December 7 and January 19. The situation alarmed the authorities and severa precuationary measures were taken to prevent futher cases.

Tocontrol the situation and prevent further casualties, 87 families comprising 364 individuals were shifted from the village to three isolated centres in Rajouri -- Government Nursing College, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and Government Medical College where they are under observation.

To ensure the safety of the remaining 808 households, comprising 3,700 individuals, in Badhaal, the village has been divided into 14 clusters monitored by multi-department teams of 182 officials, sources said.

All shops and establishments in the village have been sealed, and ration is being provided under strict supervision, an official said.

Badhaal village has been declared a containment zone and prohibitory orders have been imposed on all public and private gatherings.

