Indian Railways conducts trial runs on Katra-Reasi section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link | WATCH

The Indian Railways officially started train trials on the Katra-Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. The project marks an important milestone in the region's infrastructure development as it aims to connect the region with the rest of the country through a modern and efficient railway network.

The Katra-Reasi section, covering around 18 km, is a vital part of the USBRL project, designed to improve connectivity and promote economic development in the region. The project will connect the region with the rest of the country, providing a modern and efficient railway network.

This new section is technically advanced and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced signaling systems, tunnels, and bridges designed to withstand challenging terrain and weather conditions of the region.

Officials said that the trial runs will evaluate critical technical parameters, including track stability, tunnel ventilation, signaling, and train control systems, to ensure safe and efficient operations. These trials mark the final stage before the section is opened for passenger and freight services.

The Katra-Reasi section will reduce commuters' travel time and enhance freight transport efficiency. This new link will boost connectivity while providing a reliable and eco-friendly mode of transportation for passengers and goods in the region.

Meanwhile, as per officials, the Indian Railways is fully committed to the timely completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. This project aims to create a state-of-the-art rail infrastructure that meets international standards, providing passengers with excellent amenities and services.

By prioritising this initiative, the Indian Railways seeks to strengthen regional development and ensure safe, efficient travel for everyone.

