Indian Army goes door-to-door in J-K's Poonch, provides aid to shelling victims | Watch video

In a strong show of solidarity and compassion, the Indian Army has launched a door-to-door outreach campaign in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, located near the Line of Control (LoC). These regions had been severely affected by the recent wave of Pakistani shelling. Army personnel were seen actively engaging with local residents, offering them not just reassurance but also essential relief materials such as medicines and ration supplies.

A video that has now surfaced shows Army jawans distributing aid to those hit hardest by the cross-border aggression. In the visuals, locals can be seen receiving the much-needed support, while soldiers interact with them with warmth and empathy.

This humanitarian effort comes in the wake of heightened tensions along the LoC, following India's launch of Operation Sindoor. The high-intensity military operation was carried out to eliminate terror infrastructure across the border, targeting camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct and strategic response to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

SGPC reaches out to people in Poonch

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday reached out to the shelling-hit Poonch district to distribute compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each family that lost members in the Pakistani offensive and urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide them jobs.

Thirteen people, including four children and a soldier, were killed and 57 injured as the Pakistan army carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling incidents in years, targeting Poonch town and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. A team led by SGPC head Harjinder Singh Dhami and Bhupinder Singh of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee visited Poonch town.

Pakistan's shelling caused extensive damage in Poonch

It should be noted here that the Pakistan army's shelling caused extensive damage in the civilian areas of Poonch, leading to the death of 13 people in the district. One shell hit a corner of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara. Another hit Geeta Bhawan and yet another struck a mosque, killing a teacher.

Three members of the Sikh community were killed when a shell hit the Guru Singh Sabha Sahib Gurdwara. The "ragi" at the shrine, Amrik Singh (55), along with Amarjeet Singh (47) and Ranjeet Singh (48) died in the attack. In another incident, 33-year-old Balvinder Kour alias Ruby lost her life in the area.

