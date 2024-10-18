India TV Poll: Should Jammu and Kashmir be given statehood now after revocation of President's Rule?

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OMARABDULLAH Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

India TV Poll: After five years of President's rule, a new government has been formed in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite this, Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory, where a state government can be elected and function, but with limited powers compared to a full state. After the abrogation of Article 370, the special status of the state was ended and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories-- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. President's rule was also imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since the removal of Article 370.

Now, with the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir led by Omar Abdullah, local leaders are pushing for the restoration of full statehood.

India TV Poll Result

As the demand has been rising for the restoration of full statehood, India TV conducted a poll asking people should Jammu and Kashmir be given statehood now after the revocation of the President's Rule. In the India TV poll, people were given the option of yes, or no and can't say. A total of 19,899 people cast their votes on this poll. Most of the people were of the opinion that statehood not be restored now. Of the total participants, believed that Jammu Kashmir should now be made a full state while 68 per cent were against it and 6 per cent of people were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'. As per the poll data, a large number of people believe that Jammu Kashmir should not be given the status of a full state at the moment.

Yes: 26%

No: 68%

Can't Say: 6%

Omar Abdullah govt

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the NC-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Abdullah's chosen ministers by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at 11.30 am at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats which went to poll in the recent elections, while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly — five members are to be nominated by the LG. Their strength is further bolstered by the support from five Independent MLAs-elect and a lone AAP MLA-elect.

