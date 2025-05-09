India shoots down Pakistani missile in J-K-s Rajouri, foils fresh attack Operation Sindoor: Pakistan attempted to target multiple Indian cities using missiles, drones, and fighter jets, but all these attacks were effectively foiled by the Indian Armed Forces.

Rajouri (J&K):

India has reportedly intercepted and shot down a Pakistani missile in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, effectively foiling a fresh attempt by Pakistan to target Indian military positions. This comes amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), with frequent ceasefire violations and escalated military activity on both sides.

Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted

Earlier, on Thursday night, the Indian military thwarted fresh attempts by Pakistan to target military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other locations as tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Sirens and explosions were also reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, Kupwara, and several other areas as Indian forces conducted extensive night aerial surveillance along the border. The defence ministry later affirmed that India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said. "The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported," the official added, noting that the confrontation has entered its second day, further escalating the tense standoff.

Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

The developments followed the precise missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

CM Omar Abdullah rushes to Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left for Jammu early Friday to take stock of the situation following last night's failed drone attack by Pakistan. "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division," Abdullah said in a post on X.

