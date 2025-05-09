Srinagar Police files case over online provocation, false information amid India-Pakistan tensions Given the gravity of the situation and its impact on national sovereignty, unity, and security, Srinagar Police has identified the accused, Inayat Hussain Rather Shalina, Pampore, Rather Arif (Wanpora, Anantnag, and Sheikh Umar Farooq from Ichgam, Budgam.

Srinagar:

Srinagar Police has initiated legal proceedings against individuals accused of circulating false information and inflammatory content on social media, following recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Taking on X, Srinagar Police stated that it had initiated legal action against online provocation and false information prejudicial to peace and public order.

It has come to the attention of credible agencies that certain unidentified individuals, acting in furtherance of a larger enemy design, are systematically disseminating misinformation and inflammatory content on various social media platforms amidst the current rise in tensions between India and Pakistan. Preliminary findings indicate that these posts contain fabricated narratives, distorted facts, and sensitive information about ongoing covert operations within Indian territory.

"The unauthorised disclosure of such information poses a serious threat to national security and serves the strategic interests of hostile elements. The content being circulated is deliberately crafted to spread confusion, incite fear, and provoke unrest among the public. Initial assessments suggest that the dissemination of such material has already caused concern within sections of the civilian population and holds the potential to disrupt public order," the police said.

Given the gravity of the situation and its impact on national sovereignty, unity, and security, Srinagar Police has identified the accused, Inayat Hussain Rather Shalina, Pampore, Rather Arif (Wanpora, Anantnag, and Sheikh Umar Farooq from Ichgam, Budgam, the post further added on X.

In this connection, case FIR No. 14/2025 under sections 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered in PS Shergarhi, and investigation has been initiated to apprehend the individuals responsible for these unlawful activities. The general public is urged to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media. Any suspicious activity or content may be reported to the concerned authorities for prompt action.

Srinagar Police says it remains committed to preserving peace and ensuring the security of all residents. Any individual found promoting violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face stringent legal consequences following the law.