IED destroyed in controlled explosion in J-K's Rajouri after 9 killed in Nowgam police station blast A house was partially damaged in the explosion, which was carried out in Upper Bangai village of Thanamandi sub-division in the district.

Rajouri (J&K):

A day after a massive explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar killed nine people, security forces on Saturday recovered around 300 kg of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and destroyed it in a controlled explosion, officials said.

The IED was found near a house in Upper Bangai village of the Thanamandi sub-division during a routine patrol. A bomb disposal squad was immediately called in, and the IED was neutralised through a controlled detonation, officials added

House damaged

The explosion caused partial damage to the house belonging to Mohammad Akbar, but there were no casualties, as the family had been safely evacuated before the blast.

Security agencies have launched an investigation to determine who planted the device and whether it was part of a broader terror plot.

Explosion at Nowgam Police Station

Earlier, late Friday night, a powerful explosion rocked the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. Nine people were killed and 32 were injured. A massive blast occurred when authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the "white-collar terror module" case in Faridabad, which was stored at the premises of Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The explosion was so powerful that it shook surrounding neighbourhoods and left the police station in ruins. Both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the J-K Police emphasised that the incident was purely accidental, occurring during procedural handling of seized materials, and urged against speculation.

Of the 360 kg of ammonium nitrate–based materials seized, a significant portion had been stored at Nowgam Police Station for forensic processing. Sources said the FSL team was using chemical reagents to test and classify the seized explosives when the accidental ignition occurred.

Authorities have assured a high-level probe into the explosion and extended condolences to the families affected by this unprecedented tragedy.

