How long will full restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway take? NHAI responds

Jammu:

The 250-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44), regarded as the lifeline of Kashmir, remains badly battered by torrential rains and massive landslides. While partial connectivity has been restored, authorities warn that full restoration will take months. As per details, a major bottleneck is the reconstruction of the crucial Tharad Bridge in Udhampur district, which could take at least six months.

Damage in Udhampur

According to Shubham Yadav, NHAI Ramban Project Director, Udhampur district received very heavy rainfall on August 26, severely damaging a 20-kilometre stretch between Udhampur and Chenani. The worst-affected section is the 10-kilometre patch from Bani Nullah to Samroli. Key choke points include Tharad Bridge, Balli Nullah and both carriageways at Samroli.

Partial relief, slow progress

Yadav said NHAI workers and heavy machinery managed to partially restore the highway in just a day and a half, allowing limited movement of heavy vehicles carrying essentials from August 30. However, subsequent rainfall has slowed down further repair work.

Landslide threat at Tharad

The Tharad area poses the biggest challenge. A 150-metre hill has started shifting, covering three out of four lanes of the highway. Only one lane is currently open for traffic. Adding to the woes, a 20-metre-long bridge at Tharad has collapsed and will require at least six months to rebuild.

Repair work at Balli Nullah

At Balli Nullah, where the road has caved in, NHAI teams are attempting to fill the patch with boulders. If weather conditions remain stable, officials are hopeful of restoring two-lane traffic within a day and a half.

J-K rains: Railways cancel 68 trains till Sept 30 in Jammu

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of 68 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Katra stations till September 30, while 24 trains are scheduled to resume, officials said. Rail traffic has remained suspended in the Jammu railway division for the past eight days due to misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in the Pathankot-Jammu section following the recent heavy rains and flash floods.

