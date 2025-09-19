How a new freight train for transporting Kashmiri apples turns into a blessing for J-K local farmers The new rail-powered supply by the Indian Army system replaces convoys that once struggled through snow-clogged mountain passes, signaling a strategic evolution in Army logistics.

Srinagar:

In a historic first, the Indian Army has launched an exclusive freight train on the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), transforming logistics network in Himalayan region. Operating from BD Bari to Anantnag, the train carried 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking (AWS), ensuring frontline units are fully equipped for harsh winter conditions.

The Railways officials said this was the first time that stocking operations, earlier reliant on road convoys vulnerable to snow and landslides, were conducted through the newly inaugurated 272-km USBRL, giving the Army all-weather reach into the Valley and onwards to Kargil and Ladakh.

Train carries 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking

The train carried 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) loads for Indian Army units and formations in J&K, marking a decisive turning point in the Army’s AWS modus operandi. This strategic initiative underscores the Indian Army’s ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in challenging Himalayan terrain.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The goods train was loaded with apples from Kashmir.

In a unique demonstration of dual-use logistics and military–civil fusion, the return rake of the frieght train will transport Kashmiri apples to markets in the rest part of the country. This step not only strengthens the Army’s winter preparedness but also provides direct benefits to local communities.

A big blessing for J-K local farmers

Farmers, who in the past suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods, will now be able to transport their produce seamlessly, ensuring both economic relief and livelihood security.

The initiative reflects the Army’s role in nation-building, extending beyond its core mission of defence to contribute tangibly to the socio-economic development of Kashmir. By harnessing rail infrastructure for both military and civilian purposes, the Indian Army has taken a major stride in strengthening resilience, connectivity, and prosperity in the region.

Strategic shift in winter preparedness

The new rail-powered supply by the Indian Army system replaces convoys that once struggled through snow-clogged mountain passes, signaling a strategic evolution in Army logistics. The new step from the Army ensures operational readiness is maintained even in extreme weather, demonstrating the Army’s focus on innovation and resilience.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Anantnag Railway station

Apple growers faced losses due to highway closures

The development comes at a time when the fruit growers in the Union Territory faced losses due to highway closures and limited transport options for the past many decades. However, the rail logistics now offers speed, reliability, and nationwide reach, creating a lifeline for farmers and local economy.