Houses of 5 terrorists razed to ground in Jammu and Kashmir in wake of Pahalgam attack | VIDEO The action, part of a heightened crackdown on LeT operatives and suspects linked to the attack, took place in the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama.

Srinagar:

Days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, security forces on Friday night demolished the homes of five terrorists, including a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, across various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The action, part of a heightened crackdown on LeT operatives and suspects linked to the attack, took place in the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama.

Crackdown on terror operatives

In Shopian’s Chotipora village, the house of LeT commander Shahid Ahmed Kutte was reduced to rubble. Officials said Kutte had been involved in terror-related activities for the past three to four years and was instrumental in organising anti-national operations.

Another active terrorist, Zahid Ahmed, had his house demolished in the Matalam area of Kulgam.

In Pulwama’s Murran area, the residence of Ahsan Ul Haq was destroyed in an explosion. Ahsan, who reportedly underwent terror training in Pakistan in 2018, had recently re-entered the Valley, triggering alarms among intelligence agencies.

Two more homes in Pulwama were also demolished: one belonging to LeT operative Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, active since June 2023, and another owned by Haris Ahmad, also active since last year. Both structures were brought down with controlled explosions.

Officials confirmed that criminal cases have been registered against all five individuals.

This follows similar action taken on Thursday night, when the homes of two LeT terrorists—Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh, both allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack—were destroyed using explosives. Sources suggest the devices used in the demolitions were planted inside the buildings.

Earlier that day, Anantnag Police released sketches of Thoker and two other suspects in the Pahalgam incident—Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, both identified as Pakistani nationals. Authorities have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to their capture.

Tuesday’s attack in the picturesque Baisaran Valley—popularly known as "Mini Switzerland"—left 26 people dead, including one Nepali national. Tourists enjoying the scenic landscape were caught off guard as multiple gunmen opened fire, causing chaos and panic in the open terrain with no immediate cover.

Security forces including the Army, CRPF, and local police have launched an extensive search operation, cordoning off the area as the manhunt for the attackers continues.