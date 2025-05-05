J-K tragedy: 22 people injured as house collapses during wedding ceremony in Rajouri All 22 injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Associated Hospital (GMCH) in Rajouri. This was confirmed by the Deputy Medical Superintendent of GMCH Rajouri.

Rajouri (J&K):

A joyous occasion turned tragic in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district when a house collapsed during a marriage ceremony, leaving 22 people injured. The incident occurred in Dhani Dhar village at the residence of Mohd Adress, who was hosting the wedding festivities. Eyewitnesses at the scene described a sudden and terrifying collapse of the structure, throwing the gathering into chaos and panic. Among the injured are several women and children, many of whom suffered serious injuries due to the impact.

All 22 injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Associated Hospital (GMCH) in Rajouri. This was confirmed by the Deputy Medical Superintendent of GMCH Rajouri. Two of the injured, who are in critical condition, have been referred to GMCH Jammu for advanced medical care.

"Around 22 people got injured after a wall collapsed on them during a marriage ceremony. We are giving them treatment...Two among them are in critical condition, the rest are stable," Dr Javed Choudhary, Deputy Medical Superintendent of GMCH told the media.

Local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse and have assured that necessary aid and assistance will be provided to the affected families, officials said.

(Inputs by Rahi Kapoor)

ALSO READ: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC again, Indian Army retaliates swiftly